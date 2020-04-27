Amakye Dede, Others Donate To Agogo, Juansa Hospitals

Amakye Dede (left) presenting items to Agogo Hospital’s management

Veteran highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede, and the former MP of Agogo, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, have jointly donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items to the Agogo hospital and Juansa Government hospital in the Ashanti Akim North District in the Ashanti Region.

The items donated included Veronica buckets and bowls, boxes of sanitizers, gloves and boxes of nose mask.

Presenting the items, Amakye Dede said the gesture was a joint contribution from him, Mr Agyemang and Dr Edusei to the two health institutions to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amakye Dede, who is also the Okyeredomhene of the Agogo Traditional Area with stool name Berima Okyeredom Amakye Dede I, expressed the hope that the items presented will help in protecting the staff of the hospital as they go about their work.

The highlife musician also used the occasion to call on Ghanaians to adhere to government’s call to stay at home and prevent the spread of the disease.

He appealed to businesses in the region to support the fight against the pandemic and explained that the earlier the virus was eradicated, the better; to bring normalcy to businesses in the region.

He warned of economic consequences, if efforts were not made urgently to make Ghana a Covid-19 free nation.

The management of both hospitals after receiving the items expressed appreciation to Amakye Dede and others for their donation.

By George Clifford Owusu