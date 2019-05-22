Amakye Endorses Kuami Eugene As Next Highlife King

Kuami Eugene

Abrantie Amakye Dede has endorsed Kuami Eugene as the next king of highlife music in Ghana.

He endorsed him after their joint stage performances at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday.

The highlife legend, who described Kuami Eugene as his son, surprised the audience when he gave him a crown on stage as the future king of highlife music in Ghana.

According to the ‘Dabi Dabi Ebeyie’ hitmaker, he is optimistic that Kuami Eugene is the only promising highlife artiste to take over the highlife mantle from the legends.

“I am giving this to you that you are coming to raise highlife music. From my heart, from God, I support you Kuami,” Amakye Dede said.

He added that Kuami Eugene would not fade out easily because he has built a very strong foundation for himself as far as good highlife music is concerned.

In an interview, Amakye Dede added that he loves listening to Kuami Eugene’s songs because his lyrics are educative.

Kuami Eugene, born Eugene Kwame Marfo, won three awards ‒ highlife artiste of the year, album of the year and music producer of the year at the VGMA.

He is known for several songs such as ‘Angela’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Wish Me Well’, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu