M.anifest Fights Child Abuse

M.anifest

M.anifest has called for the total elimination of child abuse in order to safeguard children’s development.

He said society has the collective responsibility to prevent child abuse, highlighting that all forms of child exploitation have harmful effects on the development of children.

M.anifest, who is the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ghana influencer, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sideline of the ‘Future of Childhood In Ghana Conference’ in Tamale.

Themed ‘For Every Child, Every Right’, the conference was attended by more than 100 schoolchildren drawn from the five regions in the north.

Organised by UNICEF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection, the event was held as part of activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

The rapper said if parents treat their children humanly, they would respect their rights, and would not violently abuse them when they do something wrong.

“If you treat them as human beings, you will remember that their needs are also important,” M.anifest stated.

To the children of Ghana, M.anifest said, “You have a voice. Speak up and take a stand for your rights. It is up to us – our generation to make Ghana the country we want it to be.”

He advised children to be obedient to their parents and take their studies seriously.