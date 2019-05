The management of Prampram-based Uncle T United FC, a Division One side, has marked the first anniversary of the passing away of Bernard Nii Aryee Quaye, a management member of the club solemnly.

A release signed by Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers), president of Uncle T United, said, “A year ago, you left us in deep sorrow to join your creator. Never to be seen and never to be heard. We still grieve your painful exit from this world. You are always on our minds and will forever be in our hearts.”