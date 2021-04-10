Amanase Chief Threatens ‘Kasoa Killer’ Jujuman

THE Chiefs and the youth of Amanase, a community in the Ayensuano District near Suhum in the Eastern Region are threatening to burn the Shrine of the fetish Priest if the Ghana Police Service failed to act in the next three days.

This follows the arrest of Charity Mensah, also a fetish priestess, who is nursing a two-week-old baby, and Desmond Nii Adjei who were arrested in a Rambo style on Wednesday by police officers from Accra, when Rasta believed to be the fetish priest who instructed the Kasoa teenage killers to take the life of the 10-year old boy was not at home.

The suspects are being accused of placing a television advertisement which is believed to have ‘influenced’ the two teenagers in Kasoa in the Central Region to kill the 10-year-old boy for money rituals.

The angry residents led by Osaberima Obenfo Addo Agyekum, the Regent and Gyaasehene of Amanase, and his elders dressed in red regalia, with head gears and red band on Friday stormed the shrine of the alleged fetish Priest, Solomon Adjorlolo aka Rasta currently on run to burn down the shrine.

But the Suhum Police quickly rushed to the Wanabenya community to stop the angry mob from destroying the ten apartments and two-bedroom apartment of the fetish Priest.

Reacting to the issue, the Gyaasehene indicated that the youth had informed him to cease the guys from putting up a building in the area has questioned their integrity.

According to him, despite that, he invited the guys to have further discussions with them as to why they want to put up a building in the area but they declined until the unfortunate incident happened.

He said, the unfortunate incident is a national one and has therefore entreated Ghanaians to calm down with the issue, promising he and his people will do everything possible to help the police discharge their duties to satisfaction.

“We are here for a reason; we came to monitor what is going on here and to know the step we have to take. We don’t know how the Police managed to get here and looking at how poised the youth is to burn the house, as of now I will urge all the youth to relax because the Police have made it known to us about the arrest of some people” he fired.

He continued, “I will plead with Ghanaians to cool down. I promise to help the police together with my people to do all the necessary investigations into the issue. But we are giving them just three days to come out to declare whether those arrested are involved or not. If they are unable to do that, we will put the law into our hands and sack them from this town”.

The angry chief threatened that “If they come out to tell us those arrested are not guilty we will stay with them but if they tell us they are involved in the death of the young boy we will make sure the law take its course but in three days if the police continue to play hide and seek we will not allow”.

The Gyaasehene said that “I have all the powers to do anything within my enclave but for the benefit of the law, Ghana Police Service should act accordingly to expose those behind the Kasoa killers or face our wrath”.

He warned that “I can’t sit down for unscrupulous individuals to do things of which Amanase natives are not aware off and not part”.

He cautioned that “I understand the people involved in the said acts hail from Togo but they have been here for long; it is true, a lot of Togolese are staying here, they are our friends, family members but we can’t sit down for an alien to tarnish the hard earn reputation of Amanase, we won’t allow that”.

However, the angry chief appealed to the youth to calm down as they are giving the Police three days that’s next week Monday to expose those behind the murder or face their wrath.

“We don’t care where the individuals involve come from, whether Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Akim, Ga, Akwapim the law must deal with them drastically, justice must be assured for the family who lost their little boy to the ritual murder,” he stated.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Amanase