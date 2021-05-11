Amanase Youth Chase Fetish Priest Over Ritual Murder

There is an uneasy calm at Amanase near Suhum along the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region following the failed attempt to lure a school boy in the locality for ritual sacrifices.

The youth of the town on Monday evening attacked a fetish priest, Kofi Adjololo, setting fire into his Toyota Camry car.

The fetish priest is believed to behind the murder of the 10-year boy in Kasoa.

Kofi Adjololo, popularly known as “Wazenga” and his wife Charity Mensah whose television advertisement allegedly influenced two Kasoa teenagers to take the life of 10-year old boy was accused of masterminding the kidnapping of a young boy in Amanase for ritual purposes which led the angry mob to burn his car into ashes.

The fetish priest as gathered told a certain man identified as Richard Narh, currently on the run, from Afienya to bring human parts for money rituals, a few days ago when he contacted him.

The man according to local sources, intentionally pretended to be drunkard and went to the Amanase Community on Sunday evening to look for the human parts, where he attempted to lure the 10-year old boy and kidnap him, but was arrested by some youth who suspected his movements.

The man managed to run away and left his mobile phone and two ID cards behind.

The youth then traced contacts on the mobile phone and managed to identify the said Fetish Priest as the one behind which they reported the matter to the Regent of Amanase.

The Regent, Osabarima Obenfo Addo Agyekum who is Gyaasehene of Amanase quickly called the fetish priest that he wanted to see him at his palace, and later showed up on Monday evening with his colleagues.

The aggressive youth, who had the information that the fetish priest had stormed the palace, rushed to the place in their numbers and set fire into the brand new car of Kofi Adjololo out over the arrest of five suspected ritual murderers, when the Police rushed there to rescue them.

Eastern Regional Police Command Acting Police PRO, Sergeant Francis Gomando who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the Police received a distress call from Nana Addo Agyekum, that he had in his custody at his palace, suspects believed to be part of criminals indulging in ritual murder who were arrested and handed over to him by some youth but needed Police assistance to escort him to the Police station as the youth had surrounded his palace to subject them to instant justice.

The suspects rescued are Prince Adjololo, 26 years, Solomon Adjololo, 28 years, Mintah Benjamin, 23 years, Felix Haya, 27 years and Akwasi Tenkorang also 27 years were sent to Suhum Police station.

According to the Police PRO, they quickly moved to the palace but they were violently resisted by the mob.

He said reinforcement was called from Suhum and Kyebi where the Suhum Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu, the Kibi Divisional Crime officer, and Coaltar District Commander also arrived at the scene with the reinforcement team yet Police could not matched the angry crowd.

The irate mob had set fire on a car belonging to one of the suspects and started pelting Police with stones causing damage to a side window glass of service vehicle No. GP 2867 of Kyebi Police Divisional Patrol.

Some of the stones hit the Suhum Police Commander as well as the Kibi Divisional Crime officer.

Police started firing warning shots before they were able to whisk away the suspects.

The fetish priest at Amanase has been linked to the ritual killing of the 10-year old boy at Kasoa in the Central region.

On April 9, 2021, the chiefs, elders and their subjects at Amanase clad in red and black apparels stormed the shrine and attempted to set it on fire but for the intervention of armed Police from Suhum.

They gave a week ultimatum for the fetish priest to be prosecuted if found culpable else they would advise themselves.

Currently, the suspects are in Police custody as tension is still brewing in the community.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Amanase