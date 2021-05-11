Diana Asamoah Kneels for forgiveness before Ga Chief

Celebrated gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has finally apologized to the Ga Traditional council for her sarcastic comment against the Homowo festival.

Diana Asamoah went on her knees after being summoned by the traditional council to apologize for her utterances.

She said she did not speak well and asked for forgiveness because she did not know what her comments may have caused.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah went on to ask for the continuous support, saying, I need your support in this period to keep going and produce more songs for our listening pleasure.

It was reported that the Ga traditional council waged war against gospel musician Diana Asamoah for condemning the Homowo festival.

According to the Kwabenya traditional council in an audio available to DGN Online, Diana Asamoah’s comment sounds insulting, saying, it will be in her interest to retract the statement otherwise, will have a taste of her drugs on their lands.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke