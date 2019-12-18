Amasaman Get NPP Candidate

Afrifa Mensah

Akwasi Owusu Afrifa is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Amasaman constituency.

Mr. Afrifa who is also the Deputy Director of Finance for MASLOC as vowed to win the Amasaman Constituency seat for the ruling party come 2020.

Speaking in an interview with the media after his victory he pleaded with the electorate to come together as one in their quest to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Winning the seat does not require someone who has been present mostly in the elections. Sometimes it needs a new face. I don’t hold any bad record so I believe we can move forward. I am a God-fearing person and humbled and I strongly believe the people of Amasaman will vote for me when they get to know my behavior, so we can strip the seat from the NDC” he emphasized.

He said he would lobby for developmental projects for the area as he believed they were far behind when it came to development.

The Director of Elections and Research for NPP, Evans Nimako, who monitored the parliamentary primary held over the weekend, also said the Amasaman Constituency was the only orphan constituency in Greater Accra without a candidate.

He said the party was enthusiastic and firm after conducting their elections; he was hopeful that the NPP will marshal the needed forces to win the seat.

According to him, it doesn’t take a candidate to win an election but it takes the whole NPP machinery and thinks with the kind of unity exhibited they will win the seat with a new candidate in 2020.

At the end of the primary, Afrifa pulled 346 votes out of the 671 total votes casted, beating the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Clement Nii Lantey Wilkinson, the former parliamentary candidate who had 304 votes.

The other two contestants, Muriel Nana Oye Coffie Ago and Isaac Kwaku Minta Sackey had eight and 10 votes respectively.

BY Daniel Bampoe