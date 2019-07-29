Amateur Boxers Excite Crowd …In Bukom Fist Of Fury

One of the juvenile boxers

It was all fun and punching power at the Lord’s Wembley Plus at Sukura during the penultimate week of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.

The fans came in their numbers and the boxers also put up a good show which also saw the ring referee and judges displaying fairness in their decisions.

The output of the boxers fuelled the fans to keep on clapping in all the rounds, setting for greater fireworks in the finale on August 3, 2019, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The finale, which is supported by GOIL, will feature the best amateur boxers in the league and some professional bouts for Commonwealth title elimination and national titles at stake.

The event drew together members of the community who came out in their numbers to support the second staging of the boxing league at the venue.

The card featured a total of 20 bouts‒ six juvenile bouts and 14 amateur bouts.

Abdul Rahman Coffie of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym defeated Justice Crabbe of CSPY, while Fatau Seidu of Akotoku Academy won via the disqualification of his opponent, James Otoo of Discipline Boxing Gym, for sporting a beard.

Theophilus Allotey of Wisdom Boxing gym also won via disqualification.

His opponent, David Tagoe of Willpower Boxing Gym, was disqualified for not wearing a groin protector.

David Amegatse of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym defeated Jacob Tackie of Discipline Boxing Gym.

Isaac Kakraba of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym won his bout against Atato Yaw of Salenko. Abdul Aziz Seidu of Akotoku Academy scored a split decision win over Precious Akkai Nettey of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym.

Ebenezer Kolibey of Seconds Out Boxing Gym defeated Gideon Nortey of Seaview Gym via split decision.

Richmond Nettey of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym won his bout against Stephen Quarshie of Akotoku Academy via unanimous decision.

Abraham Mensah of Seconds out Boxing Gym secured a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Aryetey of The Gym.

The next edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League, which will be the finale, will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

