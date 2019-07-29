Kate Is Accra GNPC Ghana’s Fastest

Kate Agyeman receiving her prize from Kwame Baah Nuako

Sprinter Kate Agyeman from the Ashanti Region finished first in the female’s (seniors) 100 meters dash in 11.3seconds in the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Accra Open at the Legon Stadium on Saturday.

Trailing three seconds in second place was UCC’s Latifa Ali, who did 11.6secs with Mariam Domfe, also from the Ashanti Region, following after clocking 12,2secs.

Barnabas Aggerh of Accra Technical University captured the male’s category after clocking 10.30secs to beat experienced Desmond Aryee from the Greater Accra Region who ran 10.50secs, with Musah Iddris coming third in 10.51secs.

GCB CEO Anselm Sowah, who graced the event as a special guest, promised his outfit’s continued support, saying, “I am extremely glad about the level of competitiveness, if you continue in this same vein, you will make Ghana and yourselves proud. We will continue to support you. You should be proud of yourselves.”

The Sustainability Manager at GNPC, Dr. Kwama Baah Nuako, said, “We believe in the Ghana Fastest Human vision, we saw what many didn’t see. We are committed to this; our support for the Speedsters Club shows how far we want to push athletics in the country. The athletes should keep striving.”

Founder of Ghana Fastest Human race, Reks Brobby, lauded the athletes for displaying high level competition.

He expressed gratitude to GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Wrenco, Moringa King, Indomie, Kriate Lync, Pippas Gym and Global Media Alliance fir their various contributions.

The finale for this year’s event is scheduled for September 7 in Kumasi.

The U-10 (60m) boys saw Nakeem Fafawu (Madina Primary School) emerging tops, while Nura Kayaba (Been-To School) winning the girls U-10, 60m category.



Aboagye Agyei (Adum Presby School) won the boys U-15 100m, with Diamond Kusime (Tema Community. 8 No.1 JHS) picking the girls’ event.

It was Nathaniel Kyeremateng (Prempeh College) who won the male U-18 event, while Benedicta Kwartemaa (OKESS) won the female category.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum