Speedsters Club Makes Ghana Proud

Edwin Gadayi (L) with Grace Obour

GNPC Ghana Fastest Human speedsters quartet ‒ Grace Obuor (400m), Edwin Gadayi (100m), Rita Kyere (800m) and Gadayi Edwin (200m) ‒ left good footprints in the just-ended ECOWAS Athletics Championship in Niger.

The quartet demonstrated brilliance in their respective events to win gold.

Gad Owusu (U-20 400m), Elizabeth Boamah (U-20 800m), Rose Yeboah (U-20 high-jump) and Grace Obour (200m) also made Ghana and themselves proud by wining silver in their various events.

The bronze category saw Jeff Hammond (long-jump bronze), Raymond French (200m) and Baba Seidu (400m) distinguishing themselves.

From the four gold medals, three are products of the GNPC Speedsters Club ‒ Edwin Gadayi (gold in 100 and 200) and Grace Obuor (400).

Founder of Ghana Fastest Human race, Reks Brobby, commended Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) for making the ECOWAS trip possible.

“I must commend the GAA for making the trip possible, and also ensuring the development of athletics in the country. I congratulate the athletes as well for making Ghana proud,” he added.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum