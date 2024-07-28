Amb Zein Abu Awarded World Leaders Award 2024

International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Chief Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan has conferred the World Leaders Award to Excellency Ambassador Zein Abu, Senior Deputy Chairman of the International Human Rights Commission on his services for humanity and supporting the people on humanitarian basis as the renewed businessman in Africa and Europe.

Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan, as the Secretary General of World Business Forum Dubai, presented this Award to Ambassador Zein Abu during his official visit to Ghana recently on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Abdulhakim bin Almakhtoom as the Chairman of WBF.

IHRC Chief appraise the Ambassador Zein Abu for his humanitarian work to uplift the people out of poverty and provide them with means of living and earning, a release signed by the Public Relations Office, IHRC-RFT Africa Region has said.