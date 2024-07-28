Govt Procures Heavy Duty Road Construction Machines For MMDAs

In a progressive step towards bolstering infrastructure development and enhancing road maintenance capabilities nationwide, the government has unveiled an ambitious initiative to distribute an array of road construction equipment to all 261 districts in Ghana.

This landmark project, coined the ‘One-District One-Maintenance Machine,’ underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering efficient road management amidst prevailing economic challenges.

The announcement of this strategic deployment was made by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Campaign 2024, who revealed the comprehensive selection of heavy machinery earmarked for allocation across the districts. Noteworthy among the inventory are excavators, backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, motor graders, skid-steer loaders, compact rollers, articulated dump trucks, and various essential equipment crucial for road maintenance operations.

Emphasizing the profound impact of this substantial investment, Mr. Aboagye highlighted that the provision of advanced road construction machinery aims to streamline road reshaping and upkeep tasks, ensuring enhanced accessibility and safety on roads spanning the length and breadth of the country.

Furthermore, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed the imminent arrival of additional road equipment scheduled for June, 2024, with each Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA) poised to receive a comprehensive suite of construction apparatus, including graders and tipper trucks. This strategic move seeks to fortify road construction endeavors within the assemblies, with a concerted focus on fostering optimal conditions for vehicular movement and transportation infrastructure.

In delineating the operational framework, Dr. Bawumia underscored the collaborative involvement of the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, slated to partner with district entities in executing road construction projects.

Moreover, critical resources such as fuel, sand, and stones will be provided by the government to facilitate seamless infrastructure development initiatives at the grassroots level.

Addressing wider developmental concerns, Dr. Bawumia espoused the need for streamlined land registration processes, advocating for a digitized approach to empower chiefs and queen mothers in securing formal registration for their lands.

Concurrently, he reaffirmed the government’s resolute stance against the practice of LGBTQ+, emphasizing Ghana’s cultural values and religious tenets as indispensable pillars defining societal norms and boundaries.

To engage with key demographics, particularly the youth cohort, Dr. Bawumia convened a Youth Connect Town Hall Meeting during his regional visits, articulating his steadfast pledge to combat corruption through innovative digital interventions while championing accountability in governance.

Citing his relentless advocacy for impactful policies such as free Senior High School education and healthcare innovations like drone-supported medical supplies, he sought popular support as a torchbearer for progress and reform in the upcoming presidential elections.

By Vincent Kubi