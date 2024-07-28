Richard Ahiagba Is In Stable Condition- NPP

In a heartening turn of events following the recent accident involving Richard Ahiagba, the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), reports emanating from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) indicate that the accident victim is currently in a stable condition and demonstrating favorable progress in response to medical treatment.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, extended a warm visit to Mr. Ahiagba at KATH, where he received firsthand updates on the esteemed party member’s health status subsequent to the incident that occurred en route to Kumasi for a party-related engagement.

The outpouring of support and well-wishes from concerned Ghanaians has not gone unnoticed, with the NPP expressing profound gratitude for the overwhelming love and solidarity extended during this challenging time.

Under the vigilant care of attending medical professionals, it has been advised that visitations be limited to afford Mr. Ahiagba the requisite tranquility and rest essential for his recuperation journey.

The NPP stands united in appreciating the earnest prayers and unwavering support showered upon Mr. Ahiagba, epitomizing a collective spirit of solidarity and empathy that transcends political affiliations in times of adversity.

As the encouraging news reverberates within the party and broader community, the progression of Mr. Ahiagba’s recovery serves as a beacon of hope and resilience, underscoring the power of unity and compassion amidst challenges. The NPP said it remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the welfare of its members and conveying its heartfelt appreciation for the demonstrated concern and assistance received throughout this period.

By Vincent Kubi