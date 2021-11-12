Ambassador Blay Woos Investors At UGAG Confab

Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, H.E. Gina Ama Blay, with UGAG members

GHANA’S AMBASSADOR to Germany, H.E. Gina Ama Blay, has invited businesses in Germany to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative and invest in Ghana.

Ambassador Mrs. Blay said by investing in the various sectors of the country, investors would be contributing their quota to development for mutual benefit.

She was speaking at a conference organised by the Union of Ghanaian Associations in Germany (UGAG) held at the University of Kiel.

The 3-day event brought together representatives of the Ghanaian business associations in Germany to deliberate on issues of interest and also to elect new executives.

Ambassador Mrs. Blay commended the executives and members of UGAG for organising the conference to bring Ghanaians together.



She also advised participants who wanted to travel to Ghana to try and their businesses and also acquire the Ghana card.

Emmanuel Ossei-Wusu, president of the association which hosted the conference, welcomed representatives to the event.

Mrs. Ingrid Sievers, a referant from the organisation “Bildung Trifft Entwicklung” (Education Meets Development), delivered a lecture on the topic “The challenges of the socio-cultural differences in the educational systems of Germany and Ghana.”

Mrs. Sievers shared her deep insights and knowledge on the topic and emphasised parental support for children whenever the minors are doing their homework.

After elections were held, the newly-elected UGAG executive officers were Akwasi Opoku Edusei, President; Aaron Hooper, Vice-President; Paul Darmoe, Secretary; Emmanuel Ossei-Wusu, Assistant Secretary; Cecilia Biritwum, Organising Secretary; Alhaji Seidu Mustapha Ibrahim, Assistant Organising Secretary; Paul Houssou, Financial Secretary; and Mary Buabeng, Assistant Financial Secretary.

They officers were subsequently sworn into office by H.E. the Ambassador Mrs. Gina Ama Blay.

The elections, prepared by a 3-member electoral team, was led by Thomas Appiah and assisted by Jacob Aggrey and William Nketia.



The Ghana Mission, Berlin supervised the elections.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri