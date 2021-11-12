MPs Fights Over Tidal Waves Destruction

There were near fisticuffs in Parliament on Friday during a news conference on the tidal waves destruction in Keta and surrounding areas.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin addressing the media accused residents of engaging in excessive sand winning at the beach.

He showed a picture of several tipper trucks lined up on a coastline being loaded with beach sand.

He used the pictures to demonstrate that the people of Keta are engaged in serious sand winning.

However, some minority MPs who were around and heard the allegation decided to challenge that assertion.

The MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who is a native of Woe in the Anloga district reacted by collecting the picture from Mr. Afenyo-Markin.

However, before he could get to the podium, Mr. Afenyo-Markin and Dr. Stephen Amoah forcibly took the picture away from him.

Dr. Amoah again attempted to disrupt his address which resulted in some heated exchanges.

BY Daniel Bampoe