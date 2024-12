Ray Quarcoo

Goodwill Sports Ambassador and former Ghana Boxing Federation president Ray Quarcoo has turned 89.

A special thanksgiving service will characterize the milestone at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on Sunday, December 22 in the morning.

Boxing greats like Azumah Nelson, Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey, the Clottey brothers-Joshua and Emmanuel, Joseph Agbeko, among others success stories are linked to his positive impact in the pugilistic sport.