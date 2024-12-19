EC Weeps Over Failure To Protect Staff

The Electoral Commission (EC) has expressed its disappointment and frustration over the failure of security agencies to protect its staff and ensure the smooth collation of parliamentary election results in nine constituencies.

According to the EC, its staff were threatened, beaten, and forced to declare results under duress in several constituencies, leading to disruptions in the collation process.

The commission has identified nine constituencies where the collation process was disrupted, including Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Dome Kwabenya, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Akwatia, Fanteakwa North, Suhum, and Techiman South.

Addressing a press conference, the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa condemned the actions of party supporters who besieged collation centers, destroyed property, and intimidated EC staff, stating that they were “unlawful” and “threatened the integrity of the electoral process.”

The commission has also expressed concern that the disruptions may have compromised the accuracy of the results in the affected constituencies.

Despite the challenges, the EC has managed to complete the collation process in three constituencies: Akwatia, Fanteakwa North, and Suhum.

However, the commission has warned that it will not uphold declarations made under duress or without following the proper procedures.

The EC has called on the President and President-Elect to intervene and provide the necessary security to ensure the completion of the collation process.

The commission has also appealed to the National Election Security Task Force to work together to put in place arrangements to protect EC staff and the electoral process.

The EC’s Chairman has emphasized that the commission’s mandate is to conduct credible, transparent, and fair elections, and that upholding unlawful collations and declarations would set a bad precedent for the country.

The commission has urged citizens to support its efforts to carry out its mandate and ensure that the true outcomes of the election reflect the will of the people.

The affected constituencies are:

– Ablekuma North: where a winner was declared without collating results from 62 polling stations

– Okaikwei Central: where a winner was declared without collating results from 31 polling stations

– Tema Central: where the DEO was threatened and forced to declare results using 146 polling stations instead of 148

– Dome Kwabenya: where there is contention over three polling station results

– Nsawam Adoagyiri: where parties besieged the collation center and brought the collation to a halt

– Akwatia: where the collation process was completed successfully

– Fanteakwa North: where the collation process was completed successfully

– Suhum: where the collation process was completed successfully

– Techiman South: where the collation process was disrupted

– Obuasi East: where the collation center was attacked by party supporters and the returning officer was threatened with an axe

– Ahafo Ano South West: where the collation was disrupted and no winner was declared

– Ahafo Ano North: where the collation was disrupted and no winner was declared

– Bono East: where the returning officer and other staff were physically assaulted and forced to re-declare the results at gunpoint.

