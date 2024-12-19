EC Rejects Parliamentary Results In 9 Constituencies

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected the parliamentary results from nine constituencies, citing disruptions and irregularities in the collation process.

Some of the affected constituencies are Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Dome Kwabenya, Nsawam Adoagyiri and Techiman South.

According to the EC, the disruptions were caused by supporters of political parties who besieged collation centers, destroyed property, and intimidated EC staff.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa addressing a press conference explained that the presence of hundreds of supporters at the collation centers brought proceedings to a standstill, and in some instances, vandalized and destroyed desktop computers set up to collate results electronically.

The EC also reported that its staff were threatened, beaten, and forced to declare results under duress, leading to incomplete and inaccurate collation of results.

The commission emphasized that it will not uphold declarations made under such circumstances, as they are unlawful and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

The EC has identified specific irregularities in each of the affected constituencies, including:

– Ablekuma North: A winner was declared without collating results from 62 polling stations.

– Okaikwei Central: A winner was declared without collating results from 31 polling stations.

– Tema Central: The DEO was threatened and forced to declare results using 146 polling stations instead of 148.

– Dome Kwabenya: There is contention over three polling station results.

– Nsawam Adoagyiri: Parties besieged the collation center and brought the collation to a halt.

– Techiman South: The collation process was disrupted, and no winner was declared.

– Obuasi East: The collation center was attacked by party supporters, and the returning officer was threatened with an axe.

– Ahafo Ano South West and Ahafo Ano North: The collation on election day was disrupted, and no winners were declared.

– Bono East: The returning officer and other staff were physically assaulted and forced to re-declare the results at gunpoint.

However, the EC has called on the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, to intervene and provide the necessary security and protection to enable the commission to complete the collation process.

The commission has also appealed to the National Election Security Task Force to work together to ensure the safety and security of EC staff and the electoral process.

The EC emphasized that its mandate is to conduct credible, transparent, and fair elections, and it will not compromise on this principle.

The commission urged citizens to support its efforts to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and uphold the will of the people.

-BY Daniel Bampoe