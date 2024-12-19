GIS Sets Record Straight On E-Gates System Cost

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has moved swiftly to debunk false claims circulating on social media that the e-Gates System installed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) costs a staggering $240 million.

In a press release issued on December 19, 2024, the GIS clarified the facts and provided accurate information regarding the e-Gates System and its associated costs.

*The Truth Behind the Costs*

The GIS is implementing a new integrated border management system known as the “Immigration 360,” which seeks to fully automate passenger processing and data management at all 48 approved entry/exit points to Ghana and other operational commands.

The total cost of the new system is $94.6 million.

As part of Phase One of the project, the GIS is installing border management systems, including an e-Gate component at the KIA, which costs $5.5 million.

The e-Gate system alone, comprising 15 units of e-Gates with accessories, costs $1.7 million.

*The $240 Million Misconception*

The $240 million referenced in the circulating article on social media relates to the whole cycle cost of the project, including the initial implementation cost of $94,664,374.57.

This amount also includes two periodic wholesale upgrades of the critical components of the system, cost of maintenance, and licenses over the 10-year cycle of the project.

*Breakdown of the Costs*

– Initial implementation cost: $94,664,374.57

– Two periodic wholesale upgrades: included in the $240 million

– Maintenance and licenses over 10 years: included in the $240 million

– VAT and other taxes: $274 million (total cost)

*Benefits of the Immigration 360 System*

The Immigration 360 system provides several benefits, including seamless integration with local databases such as Ghana’s National Identification System (NIS) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

It also integrates with international systems like INTERPOL’s Global Stop/Watch List and ICAO’s Public Key Directory (PKD).

*Implementation and Financing*

The system was developed by Margins ID Systems Application Ltd, a private, local Ghanaian company.

The company is pre-financing the implementation cost of $94,664,374.57 and will be repaid from revenue that will accrue from the use of the system.

-BY Daniel Bampoe