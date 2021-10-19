Ameen Sangari Factory Will Be Revived Under 1D1F- President

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed Government’s commitment to revamp the cash-strapped Ameen Sangari Industry under the One District One Factory (1D1F) to stimulate economic activities in Cape Coast.

The factory is the Region’s oldest factory, which processes soap, palm kernel oil, and teak for electricity poles.

The President, who is on a two-day tour of the Region, gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Oguaamanhen at the Emintsimadze Palace.

Nana Akufo-Addo gave the commitment to revamp the factory in response to Osabarima Kwesi Atta’s plea to revive the Factory to help create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the Area.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated Government’s determination to invigorate economic activities in the Region and reassured that the Airport he promised during his campaign in 2016, would be built to open up the Region.

He also pledged to find means to build a new Metro Hospital for Cape Coast, even though it was not part of the 110 district Hospitals to be constructed for the Area because the old one which is close to the sea, had become dilapidated.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier, visited the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) where he inspected a state-of-the-art Engineering Laboratory and Workshop.

The facility, which sits on a one-acre of land, seeks to give in-depth hands-on training to technical and vocational students to enable them to fit directly into industry and for commercial purposes.

It comes with a two-year warranty and five-years after sales service from AVIC International Engineering Holding Corporation from China.

The facility is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), and AVIC International Engineering Holding Corporation.

The mechanical machines have Computerized Numerical Machines (CNC) and Civil testing equipment for soil, wielding machines for frame extraction, different wielding machines, and electric and electrical laboratory.

GNA