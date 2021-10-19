JUSAG To Embark On Strike On October 28

Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says it will on October 28, this year, withdraw its services.

The intended strike action is a follow up on their earlier notice to the government to implement salaries and allowances of Members of JUSAG.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, National President, JUSAG, Alex Nartey, said the National Executive Council after it’s meeting held on October 17, this year resolved that “staff of the service shall embark on total withdrawal of services beginning October 28.”

We entreat all staff to adhere to directives of National and Regional Executives of JUSAG to effectively press home on legitimate demands.”

Noticed of the intended strike has been served on the President of the Republic, the Chief Justice, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Judicial Secretary, the Labour Commission, the President of the Ghana Bar Association among others.