Amerado Denies Affairs With Delay

Musician Amerado has firmly denied rumours of an amorous affairs with media personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso, also known as Delay.

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Manu, Amerado clarified that their relationship is purely platonic and has always been that way.

Amerado emphasized the normalcy of their interactions, dispelling any notions of romantic involvement. “Our relationship is the same as always; nothing has changed. Why would anyone question if I got her pregnant? She is someone who supports and appreciates me, and I do the same for her. My intentions are clear. I have never mistreated her,” he stated.

During the interview, Amerado elaborated on his bond with Delay, highlighting the mutual respect and support they share. He recounted how he often helps with household chores when he visits her, reinforcing the platonic nature of their friendship. “When I visit her, sometimes I’ll wash the dishes or do other tasks to help out. She’s never requested that I apply lotion on her back,” he explained in Twi.

Amerado’s statements aim to put an end to the ongoing speculation about his relationship with Delay, reaffirming their strong yet purely friendly connection.