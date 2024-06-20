Court Admits Full WhatsApp Chats Between Jakpa, AG In Evidence

The ongoing trial involving Richard Jakpa and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame took a fascinating turn today as the court admitted the complete WhatsApp conversation between the two parties as evidence.

The decision came after heated exchanges during which Jakpa’s legal team raised concerns about the authenticity of the messages submitted for consideration.

In a surprising twist, the prosecution, in the course of cross-examination, sought to introduce the full set of WhatsApp messages exchanged between Richard Jakpa and Godfred Dame into evidence. This compilation reportedly included 68 messages from Jakpa and two responses from the Attorney General.

Thaddeus Sory, representing Richard Jakpa, challenged the admissibility of the entire WhatsApp conversation, pointing out discrepancies between the submitted messages and those on Jakpa’s phone. Sory highlighted inconsistencies in the dates displayed on the messages, raising doubts about the accuracy and integrity of the conversations presented in court.

Arguing against the admission of the Attorney General’s version of the WhatsApp chat, Sory contended that accepting these messages could lead to significant prejudice against his client.

He emphasized the potential risks posed by admitting potentially altered or incomplete evidence into the proceedings.

On the other hand, the prosecution pressed for the inclusion of the WhatsApp chats in the case, asserting their relevance to the ongoing trial. Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora-Obuobisa, underscored the significance of the messages, particularly noting that Jakpa had acknowledged not submitting the full content of the conversation in question.

After considering the arguments from both sides, the judge made a decisive ruling to admit the WhatsApp conversation presented by the prosecution as evidence. Emphasizing that the exhibit would not result in unfair prejudice against Richard Jakpa, the judge paved the way for the comprehensive examination of the WhatsApp exchanges between Jakpa and the Attorney General in the courtroom.

By Vincent Kubi