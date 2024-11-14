Amerado Drops ‘I Am Aware’

Talented Ghanaian artiste, Amerado, has officially released his new single titled ‘I Am Aware,’ produced by award-winning beatmaker MOG Beatz.

The song, which is available on all streaming platforms, is expected to captivate listeners with its message and irresistible beats.

‘I Am Aware,’ is said to be quite different from anything the talented artiste has released in a while, and is sure to take over radio playlists soon.

In this masterpiece, Amerado shows his talent in his chosen field with his silky voice and singing skills.

He expects the song to be another timeless hit in his collection of authentic tunes that fans and music lovers will enjoy.

It is a party song backed by great and soothing tunes. As regards lyrics, arrangements, instrumentation and sound quality, the song is second to none.

Some music industry players have described the new single as a very good song that would surely earn Amerado a lot of respect in the industry.

MOG Beatz’s production shines on the track, blending vibrant rhythms and hard-hitting beats with a modern Ghanaian touch that complements Amerado’s powerful delivery.

Known for his work with top Ghanaian artistes, MOG Beatz brings a soundscape that adds depth to the song’s message, making ‘I Am Aware’ both introspective and anthemic.

Amerado has consistently been a voice for authenticity in the Ghanaian music industry, and with ‘I Am Aware,’ he once again proves his lyrical prowess and commitment to inspiring his fans.