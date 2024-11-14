Major Peace Concert To Hit Accra

Some of the artistes billed for the peace concert

Reggae musician Chizzy Wailer, who is also the National Organiser of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), will on November 29 host the much-hyped peace concert dubbed “All Stars Jam 2024” at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Forecourt in Accra at 4pm.

The concert will focus on educating the electorate to maintain peace before, during and after the December 7, 2024 elections.

It is expected to attract a large number of personalities, including people from all walks of life, politicians from the entire political divide and celebrities.

The peace concert is one of the activities that Chizzy Wailer is embarking on as a means of promoting peace among Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 general election.

It is being organised to educate Ghanaians on the need to desist from acts that undermine the upcoming general election.

The event, which is also expected to draw a wide array of audience who will be entertained and educated on peace, is on the theme: “Peace Before, During and After Election 2024”.

The concert will bring together about 50 performing artistes, who are expected to use their performances to preach against election violence and also encourage the youth to refrain from acts of violence before, during and after the December 7 elections.

It will also bring together all the key political figures and electorates on one platform to preach peace.

The various political parties’ representatives will be given the opportunity to pledge their support for peace before, during and after the elections.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the peace concert include Pat Thomas, Samuel Owusu, Okyeame Kwame, Osagyefo, Abena Ruthy, King Ayisoba, Gifty Osei, Bessa Simons, Ras Caleb Appiah Levi, Kofi Agyeman, among others.

The peace concert, powered by Chizzy Wailer Foundation, has Daddy Bosco and Black Santino as the MCs, with Bessa Simons as guest act.

According to the reggae artiste, Ghanaians are very peaceful people and he believes that the 2024 elections will be very peaceful.

By George Clifford Owusu