Kozie Launches Football Gala …To Promote Anti-Violence

Kozie presenting some football items to the Akyirebe Academy coach

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Adentan Constituency for the 2024 general election, Akosua Asaa Manu, popularly known as Kozie, has unveiled a one-day football gala aimed at fostering unity, discouraging violence, and nurturing local football talent.

The launch took place at her campaign office in Adjiriganor, where community members and notable dignitaries gathered to support her vision of a peaceful election season.

The football gala, scheduled for this Saturday at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf, will feature 16 teams from across the Adentan Constituency.

The competition’s primary goal is to promote anti-violence behaviours among constituents ahead of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, creating an atmosphere of peace and unity. By engaging the youth through sports, Kozie aims to provide a positive alternative to election-related conflicts and tensions.

The 16 participating teams will compete for top honours, with the winning team taking home the coveted trophy, a cash prize of GH¢10,000, a set of jerseys, and medals.

Additionally, individual awards will be given to recognise outstanding performances.

The best player and best goalkeeper of the tournament will each receive GH¢1,000. An award of GH¢1,000 will also be presented to the best-behaved supporters’ group and the best official of the competition, further encouraging positive conduct throughout the event.

In her address, Madam Akosua Asaa Manu expressed her aspiration for the gala to uncover football talent within the constituency.

She emphasised that the Adentan community has the potential to produce players of international calibre, referencing local stars like Mohammed Kudus. Kozie hopes that scouts present at the event will discover talents who can excel beyond Adentan and contribute to Ghana’s football legacy.

“This gala is not just about football; it’s about creating a stronger, united community. We want our youth to recognise that they have more to offer than being used for violence during elections. Sports bring people together, and this is an opportunity to channel their energy positively,” she said.