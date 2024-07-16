Amerado Snubs Sidney

Sidney

Highlife icon, Barima Sidney has revealed that rapper Amerado turned down a request for a feature on his new song ‘Bibia Beye Fine.’

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive, Barima Sidney said after doing solo music for a long time, he decided to give collaboration a try, especially when he’s been out of the music scene for a while.

After speaking to few friends, he got in touch with Amerado, who requested for the instrumentation of the song to be sent to him.

Barima disclosed that, two days later he contacted the rapper, who told him that his management had advised him not to accept the collaboration for ‘Bibia Beye Fine’.

However, he said Amerado was willing to collaborate with him for a remix of his ‘Obia Ye Obia’ song, which he accepted and expressed his willingness whenever Amerado is ready.

“When I was ready to come out with this ‘Bibia Beye Fine’ they suggested one guy, Amerado, so I spoke to him and he was like I should forward the instrumentation to him.

“So two days later, I was like bro what’s up, and he was like I have listened but my management said they prefer we do a remix of ‘Obia Ye Obia’ and I was like okay, no problem when you’re ready.

“So in a nice way telling you I cannot jump to this,” he narrated on 3FM Drive.

Barima Sidney further narrated that a friend later suggested King Paluta to him.

He said the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker recorded his verse on the song just a week after he had contacted and sent him the instrumentation of the song.

“I called Paluta and he was like, ‘Chale legend forward the piece to me’. Then a week later this guy forwarded his verse and everything, and I was like wow. So that was how I got him,” Barima Sidney disclosed.

‘Bibia Beye Fine’ was released in May, this year, and Sidney says the feedback has been “so far, so good.”