Yendi Is NPP’s Northern World Bank – Farouk Aliu Mahama

Farouk Aliu Mahama with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Yendi

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has indicated that the constituency is the World Bank of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region.

Farouk Aliu Mahama, in the 2020 parliamentary elections polled 40,624 representing 62.1%, beating his opponent, Alhassan Abdul-Fatawu of the NDC, who secured 24,755 representing 37.9%.

The Yendi Member of Parliament secured the largest votes in the Northern Region for the NPP in the 2020 general election.

Farouk Aliu Mahama has assured the NPP that he would increase the votes in the Yendi Constituency to over 55,000, to ensure that the party ‘breaks the eight’.

“Come December 7 I will beat my opponent with over 55,000 votes. We have put in resources to ensure that we make Yendi Constituency the World Bank of the NPP in the Northern Region. We are poised for victory and nothing can stop Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia from becoming the next president of the Republic of Ghana and Farouk Aliu Mahama as Yendi Constituency Member of Parliament,” he stated.

At a meeting with influencers at the Yendi astroturf during the five-day tour of the five Northern regions by the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Yendi MP stated that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has developed the Yendi Constituency than any government in the history of Ghana’s politics.

He indicated that the Yendi Constituency has benefited massively in the areas of roads, water, education, astroturf, agriculture, health, among other developmental projects from the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

“The new Yendi city project is progressing steadily and we are on the path of victory and development to transform the Yendi Constituency,” he disclosed.

He called for unity in the NPP in the Yendi Constituency to ensure that they campaign together to ‘break the eight’ in the upcoming December 7 elections.

“In every political party, there are problems and we are finding innovative ways to reach out to all the stakeholders to find solutions to the problems in the party, and hopefully we will come together as a party and campaign seriously to break the eight,” he said.

The Yendi MP called on voters in the constituency to come out in their numbers on December 7 and vote massively for the NPP for more developmental projects and transformation.

BY Eric Kombat, Yendi