Newmont Launches First High Loader Equipment

A high loader equipment that combines electrical energy and diesel in its underground operation has been commissioned by Newmont Ahafo South Mine in Kenyasi, in the Ahafo Region.

The equipment, CAT R2900 XE Diesel – Electric Loader, according to the experts, is the first of its kind to be used by a mining company in Ghana and Africa. It is seen as climate change efficient.

Experts say because it combines battery technology with diesel, it reduces diesel emission by 31 per cent and contributes to green energy conservation in mining operations.

At a brief ceremony at the plant site in Kenyasi to unveil the equipment, the General Manager of Newmont Ahafo South Company, Alex Kofi Annin, expressed satisfaction for the arrival of the equipment which will be used in its Subika underground mining pit.

He appreciated the huge investment made by Newmont, adding that it forms part of the company’s policy to incorporate climate change policies and strategies to safeguard the environment in its operational areas.

“The company intends to acquire nine of these equipment by the end of 2026, as it gradually phases out its fleet of old equipment that solely run on diesel.

“The investment signifies our commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible mining.

The CAT R2900 XE Diesel- electric loader is a game changer in defining the future of mining in Ghana. It forms part of our innovative technologies and optimisation of our processes and adoption of systems to protect the environment,” he said.

On his part, Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, Steven Scolt, expressed satisfaction for the long term relationship with the mining giant.

He described the CAT R2900 XE caterpillar mining equipment as a normal machine except that it reduces significantly fuel use due to battery component, helping to protect the environment from pollution.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Kenyasi