Ametefe Is Volta NDC Chairman

Henry Ametefe

A veteran member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Ametefe has defeated two others to become the Chairman of the party in the Volta region.

Ametefe, a former Deputy Volta Regional Minister under the late Atta-Mills administration, polled 310 votes out of 603 votes cast to beat competition from Frank Afriyie who had 274 and Francis Ganyaglo, also a former Deputy Regional Minister under John Mahama’s administration, who managed only 19 votes.

George Loh, a former MP who lost his North Dayi seat to young Joycelyn Tetteh was elected Vice Chairman with 324 votes. His closest contender George Dake Zoto became the second Vice Chairman with 146 votes.

The Deputy Organizer Position went to Aku-Sika Ansah while Angelo Norkplim Agbodzie won the Deputy Youth Organiser positon with 30 votes.

In all, 620 delegates from constituencies in the Volta region participated in the election of the four new officers vied by 13 candidates.

The four positions became vacant after the creation of the Oti region out of the Volta region which saw executives from Oti moving to the new region to serve the party.

The elections which was held at VAG Hall in Ho was generally peaceful but had high security presence.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)