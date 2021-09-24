Ameworlorna Knocks At Stars Door

Augustine Ameworlorna (R) training with his teammates at Trepca 89 Kosovo

MULTI TALeNTeD defender, Augustine Ameworlorna, says he is ready to don the national jersey and play for the Black Stars. The young Ghanaian utility defender can play both as a left back and as a central defender with distinction.

Ameworlorna, who plies his trade with the Trepca 89 Kosovo, is said to be in the form of his life currently. The left back, who is noted for his surging runs on the flanks, has caused sensation in the Kosovo league lately. The Ghanaian defender has produced mind-blowing performances for his club and attracted attention in the process.

As a reminder, Ameworlorna previously played for Anointing Football Club in the early days of his career in Ghana. Following his exceptional display on the pitch, he was scouted and poached by JK Soccer Academy in Turkey.The 22-year-old was again poached by Trepca 89 Kosovo, where he is currently making waves in the

Kosovo league.

Ameworlorna told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS that hard work, discipline and God’s blessings have been his secret to success. According to him, it is every footballer’s wish to don his national colours one day in his career and he is not an exception.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi