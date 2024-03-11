Ameyaw-Cheremeh Retains Sunyani East NPP Slot

Ameyaw-Cheremeh casting his ballot during the constituency primaries

THE SUNYANI East Member of Parliament (MP), Kwesi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, has won the parliamentary slot on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming general elections.

Out of 799 votes cast, the sitting MP polled 460 to beat former Ambassador George Kumi, who managed to garner 339 votes.

Addressing journalists after being declared winner by the Bono Regional Electoral Commissioner, Asirifi- Young Guggisberg, Ameyaw-Cheremeh called for unity among supporters of the party to enable them ‘break the eight’.

Ambassador George Kumi on his part accepted defeat and also pledged to support the winner to retain power and continue the good work the party is doing.

It must be recalled that the Sunyani East Constituency primaries of the NPP could not come on during the general party primaries because some aggrieved delegates sued the constituency executives for compromising the electoral album meant to conduct the primaries.

The National Executive Committee of the NPP subsequently constituted a committee to investigate the dispute and recommend modalities for the election which came off on March 9, 2024, using the 2018 album instead of the 2020 album which all parties agreed.

After close of filing of nomination, Ambassador Kumi and Ameyaw-Cheremeh were the only candidates who filed and contested in the primaries.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani