Precious Pearls Ladies Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Precious Pearls Ladies in a group photograph

Precious Pearls Ladies, an organisation of working-class women dedicated to empowering and inspiring girls while supporting marginalised groups, has marked its first anniversary with a visit to the Chosen Children’s Centre in Darkuman, Accra.

The group presented various items to the care center, including an electronic microwave, chest freezer, bags of rice and corn dough, curtains, assorted soft drinks and mineral water, boxes of sanitary pads, detergent, toiletries, clothing, and other items.

President of Precious Pearls Ladies, Christiana Padi Arhin, emphasised that the organisation’s primary goal since its inception has been to enhance the quality of life for its members and children in underserved communities.

She reassured that the group is committed to supporting vulnerable individuals, particularly children and orphans, to provide them with hope.

“Precious Pearls Ladies consistently advocate for the welfare of the less privileged in society, and we plan to expand our outreach efforts to assist more vulnerable groups in the upcoming months,” she said.

Administrator of the Chosen Children’s Centre, Mary Sarpomaa, expressed gratitude to the group for their generous donations to the children under their care. She took the opportunity to appeal to the public for continued support, as the orphanage relies on donations and contributions from compassionate individuals and organisations to operate.

With a current population of 65 children aged from one month to 19 years, Ms. Sarpomaa explained that the center relies heavily on benevolent donations.

The anniversary celebration concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and a festive party to bring joy to both the Precious Pearls Ladies and the children at the Chosen Children’s Centre.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke