Amina Muaddi Denies Rihanna ASAP Rocky Split Amid Cheating Rumours

Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi has denied rumours that ASAP Rocky cheated on a pregnant Rihanna with her, via an Instagram post on Friday.

Social media was abuzz from Thursday 14th April after rumours of ASAP Rocky cheating on a pregnant Rihanna surfaced.

The rapper was accused of cheating on the singer with her Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been quiet since the rumours went viral.

But Amina described the rumours as lies.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.”

“However in the last 24th I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” she continued.

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for.

While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!” she added.