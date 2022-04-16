Celebrity Make-Up Artist Valerie Lawson Marries

Award-winning celebrity make-up artist, Valerie Lawson, popularly known for the brand name, Mzl4wson has tied the knot.

She got married to the love of her life, Kojo Steve Austin at a private ceremony in Accra, attended by only close friends and family members.

Valerie Lawson is one of Ghana’s celebrated make-up names. She founded CVL Beauty, a worldwide beauty brand that’s doing very well.

In 2019 she had been crowned Makeup Artist of the Year at the Ghana Beauty Awards, the then Ghana Make-up Awards.

That year she also dominated the award’s nominations with four categories. She has since gone on to organize the CVL Beauty Masterclass with intelligent and well-rounded beauty entrepreneurs, thought leaders and other stakeholders; pivoting business results through leadership, organisation and effective time management.

The masterclass provided an experience that inspired, educated and built a community that to some extent helped to transform the beauty and fashion industry.

Valerie remains one of Ghana’s biggest make-up brands doing well for herself.

She has worked with influential persons and is recognised as one of the go-to brands in her field.

Valerie’s traditional and white wedding reportedly took place on Monday, April 11, 2022, and Thursday, April 14, 2022, respectively.

“God is faithful!! …My Traditional Marriage 11.04.2022. I said yes to the funniest, smartest most amazing human being, my best friend, foodie partner and now life and purpose partner – MY HUSBAND …@kojosteveaustin I love you! Thank you for honouring and loving me so intentionally and intensely. God is with us and we have so much to accomplish and fulfil together. After 12 years of my life dedicated to making brides look and feel beautiful, it is so wild that it’s my turn! (Emotional emoji) Thank you to my team,” she wrote on Instagram.