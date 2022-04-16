I Am Now Called Maurecia – Moesha Boduong

Socialite Moesha Boduong says she has rebranded and now responds to her new name Maurecia.

She made this known a day after she announced her return to social media to continue her influencer job on Wednesday.

The actress who surrendered her life to worshipping God several months ago has dropped hints that she has not only given up on her old lifestyle but also her old name.

In her second social media video since her return, Moesha said she is back and she going to become one of Ghana’s most influential personalities of this generation.

“It’s your girl Moesha Bodoung I am back and I’m going to be the biggest influencer and I’m going to be so respected that I’m going to be so everywhere.

I’m gonna be the same Moesha but now I’m Maurecia, and I have rebranded because God loves me so much and I’m super excited to share my story with the world and I can’t wait to touch life so that everyone can get contact to God,” she said.

Moesha has since June 2021 continued to make headlines following her decision to give her life to God and that is not ending anytime soon.