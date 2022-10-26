Amity, Destiny Win DGN’s Love Right Show

Team Amity (Charlotte Barfoa Agyeng & Bernard Emmanuel Afful) receiving a whopping GH¢30,000 as winners of the Love Right game show

After 15 solid episodes of Ghana’s most hyped and captivating couple’s reality show dubbed ‘Love Right’, Team Amity and Team Destiny have emerged winners for the maiden edition of the show.

Team Amity, who had a wild competition with Team Akaba at the grand finale, was awarded an amount of GH¢30,000, and other prizes from sponsors. While the highest texter (name withheld) also won a luxurious romantic getaway trip.

Team Destiny on the other hand won the enviable title of ‘Ghana’s Favourite Couple’ for the maiden edition of the show per viewers’ votes. They get an all-expenses-paid romantic getaway trip.

At the grand finale, the first section of the game titled “What Will He/She Do” under the theme “Intimacy & Essence of the Family” witnessed the two teams battling it out with the topic as they were also posed with the question on whether they will accept threesome and foreplay sex in their relationships among other sex-related questions.

‘Love Right’, hosted by Augustine Adu-Gyamfi and Ama Serwah, is a couple’s game show designed to promote healthy relationships among couples of varied age groups in the country. The show has two winners; a winning couple of the ‘Love Right Show’ will take home an amount of GH¢30,000 whilst ‘Ghana’s Favourite Couple’ wins a romantic trip.

The show after its final episode has received massive reactions from its viewers as they can’t afford to miss it for anything.

It also features a talk show segment where couples are engaged in marital topics like trust, love, sex, and how to keep a home among others.

The show, for its maiden edition, was executive produced by Kwame Blay, Albert Amonoo, and Ayerkie Narnor.

Sponsors of the show are Your Cruise People, Vodafone, Ohemaa Estate, Black Secret, and Orange Tree.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke