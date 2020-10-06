Amma Busia, Son Donate To Wenchi NPP

Madam Amma Busia, a former Council of State member, and her son Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) last week made a remarkable donation to the Wenchi Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The donation of five motorcycles was intended to support the campaign of the Parliamentary Candidate for the Wenchi Constituency, Professor George Gyan Baffour.

Earlier, Kwasi Agyeman Busia donated 1,000 pieces of branded party T-shirts to support the Youth Wing Health Walk.

The donors said, “The gesture is part of our contributions to revive the party and also resource the constituency to deliver massive victory for the NPP and enable President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Prof. George Gyan Baffour ‘To Do More for Ghana and Wenchi’.”

The items were received by Prof. Gyan Baffour and the constituency executives. Present were Constituency Chairman Yaw Gyan, Assistant Secretary Amos Osei Kofi, Organizer Karim Moro, Youth Organizer Evans Besea, Deputy Nasara Coordinator, and other party stalwarts and faithful.

Prof. Gyan Baffour and the constituency chairman expressed gratitude to the Busia Family, especially Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, and promised to use the donated items for the purpose for which they were made.

Campaign Team

The Bono Regional Campaign Team also benefitted from the gesture. The team received three motorcycles to help it cover every nook and cranny during the campaign season.

The donation was received by the Bono Regional Secretary, Kofi Boateng, the regional elections and research officer and the deputy regional organizer.

The secretary, who received the donation on behalf of the team, lauded Madam Amma Busia and Kwasi Agyeman Busia for the gesture to the team and other constituencies.

He promised to “put the motorcycles to good use to help deliver the ultimate Agenda 12/12 (12 Seats) and a massive victory for the party to continue to do more for Ghana and Ghanaians.”

By A.R. Gomda