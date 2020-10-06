First Lady Donates To Tema General Hospital

FIRST LADY Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Tuesday donated medical logistics to the Tema General Hospital to complement healthcare delivery to residents.

The donation also forms part of the Rebecca Foundation’s mission to supporting the country’s health sector.

The items include bedsheets, diapers, blankets, nose masks, sanitizers, hospital beds among others.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said the Rebecca Foundation had, since 2017, been working to augment government’s efforts at improving healthcare delivery.

She said the Foundation had, donated medical equipment and consumables to various hospitals in all the 16 regions of Ghana as well as renovated some health facilities in the country.

The Foundation had, in partnership with well-meaning organisations, funded the construction of the Paediatric Intensive Care and the Mother and Baby units of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

She stated that the health of women and children would always be her priority and expressed the readiness of the Foundation to work with other organisations and individuals to deliver quality healthcare to them.

The Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony who received the items, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the assistance.

He thanked the first lady for her kind gesture, especially for children and maternal health in the country.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema