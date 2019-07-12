Amoawi Methodist Lifts Milo Champs League

The champions displaying their medals and silverware. With them are officials of Nestle and Nana Kweku Amankwah Sarkodie

Amoawi Methodist Primary School shrugged off stiff competition after eight weeks to emerge champions of the 2019 edition of the Milo U-13 Champions League.

For their reward, the school received a cash prize of GH¢20, 000, the most anticipated trophy of the 2019 tournament, a Samsung tablet and three Milo smart balls which are capable of connecting to smart devices to give players real-time feedback on power, distance, spin, trajectory, number of touches and playtime.

St. Joseph International School in Ahafo and Bodaa R/C Primary in Bono, who took second and third places, received cash prizes of GH¢12, 000 and GH¢7,000 respectively with medals, Samsung tablets and Milo smart balls.

Amoawi Methodist Primary is a school within the suburb of Offinso Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The coach of the school, Albert Kwadje, thanked Nestlé Milo for bringing the competition to their school.

In a speech read on behalf of Philomena Tan, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, by Ousmane Kamara, financial controller of the company, she reiterated that the brand Milo has, over the years, “highlighted the importance of education and sports development because we believe through sports and education, children learn lifelong values that will enhance their future choices and prospects on their journey to achieve their dreams and goals in life.”

Nana Kweku Amankwah Sarkodie II, the chief of Sewea in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, who represented Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the grand finale, expressed appreciation to Nestlé for their contribution in developing the youth.

Through collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, Nestlé Milo has discovered talents such as Michael Essien, John Mensah and Mubarak Wakaso over the last two decades under its sports development programme in schools.

In all, 64 school teams across the 16 regions of Ghana participated in the competition.