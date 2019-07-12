MUSIGA Election Put On Hold

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi

An Accra High Court has placed an interim injunction on the upcoming national elections being organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to elect its national executives.

The interim injunction followed a suit filed by one of the union’s presidential aspirants, who is claiming that the guidelines for the conduct of the elections introduced by the union and its election committee were against the constitution of the union.

The plaintiff, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, applied for the injunction to restrain the union, the election committee and agents from organising the national elections until a final determination of the suit.

On Friday, July 5, the Accra High Court granted the interim injunction on the elections which were scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi is contesting for the presidential slot with highlife musician Bessa Simons.

In statement issued in Accra, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi explained there are anomalies with the voters’ register that need to be corrected.

He alleged the union has registered people beyond the deadline for members’ registration, some of which are not musicians.

According to him, he does not believe in the credibility of the current voters’ register that has been published.

The plaintiff wants the court to order the union to conduct the elections in a free, fair transparent and inclusive manner in accordance with the union constitution.

In the writ of summons sighted by BEATWAVES, Ras Appiah is seeking a declaration that the current voters’ register compiled by the election committee of MUSIGA is not credible and same cannot be used for the conduct of the forthcoming 2019 MUSIGA elections to guarantee a fair and transparent outcome.

The plaintiff wants the election committee of MUSIGA to compile a fresh and authentic and credible voters’ register for the upcoming elections.

Appiah-Levi, who is also the chairman of the Greater Accra regional branch of the union, mentioned that the current scheme of elections allows members to vote in any part of the country regardless of where they registered.

This, according to him, can cause multiple voting and rigging.

In all, eight candidates are contesting for the presidency, 1st and 2nd vice presidents and general secretary. Candidates for the three other positions – treasurer, organiser and welfare officer– are going unopposed.

For the MUSIGA presidency, two legendary musicians, Bessa Simons, who has served as the national vice president for the past eight years, is going against Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, who is the current president of the Greater Accra Region.

Gospel artiste Rev. Dr Harry Thomas Yawson and CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richard Karikari Mensah, will contest for the 1st vice president position.

Also going for the 2nd vice president slot are Deborah Freeman and Ruth Benny Wood, known in showbiz circles as Abena Ruthy.

Sylvia Bosompem Amponsah and Samuel Kofi Agyemang are contesting for the general secretary position.

Gifty Ghansah is vying for the national welfare officer, with Rev. Edward Edusa-Eyison eyeing national treasurer position and Chizzy Nii Adu Wailer is standing for the position of national organiser.

By George Clifford Owusu