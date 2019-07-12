Ghana Tourism Authority Holds Hill Walk Challenge

Akwasi Agyemang

As part of the activities marking the ‘Year of Return’ 2019 in Ghana, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwapim District Assembly and the Beafit held a hill walk challenge at the weekend to promote awareness of the ‘Year of Return’.

The walk challenge, which commenced from the Ayi Mensah Police Station to the Peduase Lodge in Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana, was aimed at creating awareness among Ghanaians about the ‘Year of Return’ through a fitness health-walk.

The event targeted keep-fit clubs, diasporan groups, tourist clubs and the public.

The Head of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority, Jones Nelson, indicated that the health-walk was another event under the activities commemorating the ‘Year of Return’ to celebrate the global African resilience, as well as welcome Ghanaians who have been away for 400 years.

He said the ‘Year of Return’ would yield developments, adding that the returnees were establishing businesses and investing in various forms of businesses in the country, as well as building houses, which he believes, would bring about development in the country.

Mr. Nelson added that the celebration started in January 2019, and it is expected to bring together 500,000 people from America, Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom and Brazil into Africa and Ghana by the end of December 2019.

He pointed out that other private individuals were also partnering with GTA to celebrate the ‘Year of Return’ and one of those is the African Greek Week ‒ which is celebrated at Basics International, a non-governmental organisation providing enterprise assistance, education and empowerment.

Mr. Nelson urged everyone to be a part of the awareness campaign and work cohesively in developing Ghana and Africa at large.