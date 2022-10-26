Amponsah Set For Kushea Marathon

William Amponsah

William Amponsah, one of Ghana’s leading long-distance athletes, is set to participate in the 2022 Kushea Marathon fixed for Saturday, October 29, in Assin Kushea in the Central Region.

Amponsah, who had swept almost all glories on the local scene and represented Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, would be making his second local race in the year.

The management of the 2022 Great North Run participant, who placed eighth among some great runners in the distance race, has said the athlete would use the race as part of his preparations towards four major events next year.

Other top athletes expected to participate in the race are Koogo Atia, from the University College of Education, who placed second in the Accra Inter-City Marathon, Ishmael Yin of University of Ghana, Ishmael Fialor, who won the Koforidua Marathon among others.

The event is under the auspices of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Council and the distinguished patronage of Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, President of Owirenkyi Traditional Council.

The event would be one of the highest paid half marathons in the country with the winner taking home GH¢15,000, with the second place taking GH¢8,000, whilst the third placed athlete would pocket GH¢4,000.

According to the organisers, the fourth and fifth position would take home GH¢2,000 and GH¢1,500 respectively, whilst a consolation prize of GH¢500 each would be given to athletes, who would pick the sixth to tenth positions.

In addition, outstanding athletes would also go home with medals and certificates of participation among others.

The marathon is part of activities designed for the celebration of the 2022 Kantamanto Festival, and to promote tourism in the area.

The race, which has already received the backing of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) with the routes already certified, is expected to attract over 200 athletes.

Assin Kushea, located in the Central Region, is touted as the cleanest town in Ghana, with a disciplined community.

The Kushea Marathon is an initiative of the Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Council and organised by Brandflow Ghana Limited, with Medivents Consult as the technical consultants.

William Amponsah