Emery Takes Over Aston Villa

Unai Emery

Unai Emery has become the new Aston Villa manager to replace Steven Gerrard, it was announced on Monday.

Sources told ESPN that talks between Villa and the former Villarreal manager Emery began on Sunday, with the Premier League club looking for a replacement for Gerrard who was sacked after a 3-0 defeat at Fulham last Thursday.

A club statement read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach.

“A highly experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

“He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and at Paris Saint-Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups and two Trophee des Champions.

“Unai will take over from November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed.”

LaLiga club Villarreal are now making plans to find Emery’s replacement.

Emery, 50, had been in charge of Villarreal since 2020, winning the Europa League — the LaLiga club’s first ever trophy — in his debut season and taking them to the Champions League semifinals a year later.