Amputee Visa Scandal: Family Of Deceased Coach Denies Sending Delegation To Norway To Bring Body

Samson Deen

The family of the late coach of the Amputees team, George Gyemfi Gyasi, who tragically passed away on May 17, 2024, in Oslo, Norway, has spoken out against what they describe as unverified and disrespectful statements made by certain media personalities in Accra and Kumasi.

In a press release signed by Felix Kwame Gyasi, brother of the deceased, the family expressed deep concern over the inaccurate information circulating regarding the circumstances of George Gyasi’s passing and the subsequent handling of his remains.

According to the statement, George Gyasi had initially returned to Ghana from Turkey in February 2024 due to pain in his left leg. After receiving medical treatment and regaining strength, George had plans to return to Europe and sought financial assistance from his elder sister, Nana Birago. However, due to a family bereavement, he was advised to postpone his trip back to Europe.

Despite this advice, George sought assistance elsewhere and traveled to Norway where he experienced a recurrence of pain in his left leg, leading to his collapse and subsequent hospitalization at the Intensive Care Unit. Tragically, George Gyasi passed away a few days later while receiving medical care in Oslo.

The family revealed that their attempts to send his wife and a close associate to Norway to arrange for the transportation of his body back to Ghana were met with visa denial by the Norwegian embassy in Accra.

As a result, the family decided to have the body cremated in Norway, with the remains set to be sent to Ghana.

Felix Kwame Gyasi emphasized that at no point did the family send a delegation to Norway to handle the deceased’s remains, nor did they assign any individuals to represent them in discussions with Norwegian authorities. He condemned the spreading of malicious allegations against the deceased, noting that such actions lacked integrity and sensitivity towards the deceased and his family.

In response to the circulating misinformation, the Gyasi family confirmed that they are in discussions with their legal counsel to address the defamatory statements made by those who failed to conduct proper research and disregarded factual accuracy in reporting on the matter.

The family urged the public to refrain from making unfounded allegations against the deceased, highlighting the importance of respecting the memory of George Gyemfi Gyasi during this challenging time.

By Vincent Kubi