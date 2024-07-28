Afua Asantewaa Enstooled As Nkosuohemaa

Efua Esiwaa II

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum of Guinness World Record (GWR) fame has been enstooled as the Nkosuohemaa (Queen Mother of development) of Breman Essiam in the Central Region.

It was the paramount queen mother of Breman Essiam Nana Afua Asiwa ll, who conferred the title- Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatsewa (I) ( Eloquent bird) during the Donkese (Huge bell) ceremony on Saturday.

And per her new role, she will be responsible for rolling out programs geared towards developments in the area.

The paramount queen mother said ” …you have really made us all proud, we the people of Essiam and Ghana are proud of you. You are the first to be conferred with this title. We know what you are capable of doing, hence this recognition.”

“l am indeed honored and grateful for this honor, l will do everything possible to ensure that we take development of this area a notch higher,” said Nana Asantewaa Anomatsewa I.