Gabby Nketiah Is Dead

In a somber announcement that has left many hearts heavy, the Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council, alongside the revered family elders of Bechem, Duayaw Nkwanta, and Fiapre, mournfully convey the passing of their cherished Nana Ambassador Gabriel Nsiah Nketiah.

The distinguished Sompahene of the Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Area breathed his last at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on the morning of June 22, 2024, leaving a void that resonates deeply within his communities.

At the age of 80, Nana Gabriel Nsiah Nketiah is survived by his wife and five adult children, bearing witness to a life well-lived and legacy ingrained with dedication and service.

A statesman of noteworthy stature, he was honored as a Member of the Order of the Volta (Companion Division), reflecting his unwavering commitment to national service across various spheres of influence.

The illustrious journey of Nana Gabby Nketiah bore testimony to his multifaceted contributions to Ghana’s tapestry, including pivotal roles such as Senior Aide to former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Ghana’s Ambassador to South Korea.

Holding the esteemed title of Sompahene with the stool name Okatakyie Kwaku Nketiah, he also etched his mark as the visionary founder of Ganiva Limited and its affiliated enterprises, exuding entrepreneurial acumen and leadership prowess.

Noteworthy among his accomplishments was his thriving venture into the world of music, where as Gabby Nick Valdo, he spearheaded the iconic “Avengers” band in the early 1960s during his tenure as a dedicated soldier in the Ghana Armed Forces.

His resonating influence extended to establishing dance bands within army units, showcasing a harmonious blend of military service and artistic endeavor that marked a lasting impression.

With a distinguished military career spanning 17 years in the Ghana Army, Nana Nsiah Nketiah ventured into private civilian life, embarking on a path laden with impact and inspiration for generations to come.

Gabby who contested unsuccessfully for the Tano North parliamentary seat under the NPP, he later decamped to the CPP where he partnered Ivor Greenstreet as his running mate for the 2016 presidential election.

By Vincent Kubi