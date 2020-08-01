Amputee Wee Pusher Arrested

A 33-year-old disabled man is cooling off in the cells at the Sege District Police Headquarters for possessing 107 wrapped substances suspected to be Indian hemp (aka wee), a narcotic substance.

The suspect, Jerry Sheriff, a motorbike mechanic, was arrested in a targeted swoop conducted by the police.

DSP George Aboagye, Commander of the Sege District Police Headquarters explained that the swoop was to ensure a crime-free environment and to enable people to go about their activities without fear.

Giving details on the arrest, the commander said on Monday, July 26, the police, acting upon a tip-off, ‘cornered’ the suspect and arrested him.

“We had information that he has been dealing in narcotic drugs so police organized themselves led by myself and we arrested him from a hideout,” he added.

He said the exhibit had been sent to the police forensic lab for analysis and added that the suspect would be arraigned when investigation is completed.

From Vincent Kubi, Sege