Anas Aremeyaw Anas Floored In SC Over Ken Agyapong

Ken Agyepong and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

In a highly anticipated ruling, the Supreme Court has dismissed a motion filed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas against a decision made by an Accra High Court in the defamation suit against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Ken Agyepong.

This comes after Anas dragged the legislator to court in June 2018, seeking damages of GHC25 million for defamation.

However, in the ruling issued by Justice Eric Baah, the court dismissed Anas’ suit, stating that he had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove his case.

In a scathing judgment, Justice Baah accused Anas of being a blackmailer who uses blackmail to extort money from his opponents and those he dislikes, stating that Anas’ actions were not investigative journalism but “investigative terrorism.”

As a result, the court awarded costs of GH¢50,000 against Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, Anas filed a motion at the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the High Court.

He argued that the presiding judge had acted beyond his jurisdiction by using certain words in the judgment.

However, in a 3-2 majority decision, the Supreme Court dismissed Anas’ motion.

The 5-member panel of the court, chaired by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, heard the case.

Justices Imoro Amadu Tanku and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi dissented from the majority decision, while Chief Justice Torkornoo, along with Justices Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and Samuel Asiedu, agreed with the dismissal.

The court has indicated that it will release the full reasoning of its decision by March 4.

The court declined to award cost against the journalist.

This ruling marks a significant setback for Anas and his pursuit of justice in the defamation suit against Ken Agyepong.

By Vincent Kubi